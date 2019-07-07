Crime
Man accused of robbing 2 liquor stores while in possession of meth: Brandon police

Brandon police have charged a 29-year-old man with theft under $5,000 and methamphetamine possession.

Police have made an arrest after two alleged thefts were reported at liquor stores in Brandon, Man., over the last two weeks.

According to Brandon police, an officer investigating the incidents identified a suspect through surveillance video. Police say officers spotted the suspect in the 600 block of 10th Street on Saturday afternoon.

During the arrest, police say the officer saw the suspect allegedly throwing away several small plastic bags that were believed to contain crystal meth.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine.

Police did not provide further details on the alleged thefts.

The suspect has since been released on a promise to appear in court in September.

