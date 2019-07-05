Crews set to repair crack in Calgary pedestrian bridge

Crews are expected to complete repair work on the bridge connecting St. Patrick’s Island and East Village later this summer after a crack was discovered in its base, according to officials.

The crack was found last August and the bridge was shut down for two weeks while crews identified what the issue was and came up with a temporary fix. The bridge was opened in 2014 and the cost to build it came in just under its $25-million budget.

READ MORE: St. Patrick’s Bridge finally open

The temporary fix allowed officials to undergo “a more detailed analysis of the cause of the crack and to determine what a permanent solution should be,” according to Clare LePan, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation’s (CMLC) vice-president of marketing and communications.

“Through that analysis, I think there’s a number of contributing factors, which we’re still working our way through” LePan said about the crack in an interview on Friday.

“Probably a few relating to both the design, the construction, the materiality, and it’s difficult to determine what the pre-emptive one was that contributed to it.”

READ MORE: Calgary pedestrian bridge to St. Patrick’s Island opens early after crack repaired

LePan said the repair costs are estimated at roughly $500,000 and the CMLC will look to recover those costs through insurance or other measures.

Work on the repairs is set to start in mid-August and last a few weeks, however, LePan said there will be no impact to cyclists or pedestrians since the bridge will stay open throughout the process.

“In the event that there is something that would impede pedestrian access, we’ll work to have those changes made in the off-peak hours or in the evening,” she said.

There is no specific date set yet for when the repair process will begin.