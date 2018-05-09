First look at new 9 Avenue SE bridge connecting Inglewood to downtown Calgary

The City of Calgary has revealed the winning design for the proposed 9 Avenue S.E. replacement bridge.

The $23-million bridge is an arch design and includes a multi-use pathway for pedestrian and cyclist traffic.

The city said it has not decided whether to keep the bridge at its current three-lane width or add a fourth lane, which would only be reserved for bus traffic. That decision is expected by the summer.

A temporary two-lane bridge south of the current Inglewood bridge will be installed to direct traffic when construction begins, which is expected to start later in 2018.

City officials said the original bridge is more than a century old and required replacing because it has outlasted its original lifespan and has a reduced load-carrying capacity.

The city also said the current steel girder span does not meet current design and engineering standards.

Stone sculptures at the park will be removed and placed in storage for the duration of construction but will return once the new bridge is complete.