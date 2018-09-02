Calgary pedestrian bridge to St. Patrick’s Island opens early after crack repaired

The George C. King Bridge reopened to pedestrian traffic Sunday after it was closed Aug. 16 for public safety.

A crack measuring between 10 and 15 centimetres was spotted on one of the steel arches on the southwest corner of the bridge and 311 was called.

The bridge was initially scheduled to reopen on Sept. 5 but the Calgary Municipal Land Corp. tweeted Sunday it was open ahead of schedule.

The temporary fix is costing between $20,000 and $30,000.

The pedestrian bridge spans the Bow River between the East Village and Bridgeland.

The George C. King Bridge (or St. Patrick's Island Bridge) will remain closed until September 5, 2018.

