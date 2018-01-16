New Central Library, condos and hotel among completion milestones for Calgary’s East Village in 2018

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) anticipates four major additions to its East Village project will reach the finish line later this year.

“It’s a 20-year build out, and we’re in year 10,” said CMLC president and CEO Michael Brown. “We continue to move the community along.”

After five years of construction, CMLC is set to hand over the keys to the new Central Library at the start of October, allowing the public library to move in and be ready for a grand opening in November.

“If we [can] move faster, we will. But the project is currently ahead of schedule and on-budget.”

Details about features in the new library space also emerged during Tuesday’s news conference.

A 2,000-square foot cafe will be part of the facility, set to be operated as a joint venture between local businessman Gareth Lukes and chef Eric Hendry.

A public art installation will also be part of the facility, with an unveiling of the planned work set for April.

“It’s whimsical, it’s youthful, it’s friendly,” said Susan Veres, vice-president of strategy and business development for CMLC. “It’s very kid-focused. In fact, I think every child in Calgary will love the colourful work.”

Two condominium projects are also set to reach completion by the end of the year with FRAM + Slokker’s VERVE opening in November and Battistella’s INK set to see people move in starting in December.

“We’re getting a real diversity in terms of residents,” Brown said. “There’s some young people, there’s some older people; there’s some people without cars, there’s some people with multiple cars.”

“I’m really excited that we’re going to welcome 500 new residents this year.”

Montreal-based Germain Group’s Alt Hotel is also slated to open by the end of 2018.

In addition to a number of openings, CMLC said the year ahead will come with a number of new announcements and projects including a new tenant for the St. Louis Hotel space, the announcement of a new development set to begin construction and work on a master plan and public engagement process for an entertainment and cultural district project envisioned for Victoria Park.