OPP searching for missing 17-year-old from Essa, Ont.

OPP are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who was last seen in Essa, Ont., on Wednesday morning.
Joshua Wood is described as a six-foot-three teen weighing 160 pounds with a thin build, blond hair and blue eyes, police say.
He was last seen wearing black Adidas track pants and a charcoal grey hoodie that says “director” on the back and carrying a black backpack, police say, adding that it is believed he did not have a cellphone with him.
Wood was seen leaving his residence and travelling south on Highway 27 in Essa, just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police.
The teen boy was reportedly driving a 2010 beige Buick Lucerne with the Ontario licence plate ACFJ 142.
Anyone with information can contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
