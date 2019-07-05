Halifax on track to hit record-breaking temperatures on Friday

As a heat wave continues to make its way across the Maritimes on Friday, Halifax is on track to break a heat record.

Halifax’s previous record for hottest July 5 was set in 2011 and saw Haligonians endure a sweltering 29.6 C, but Friday could see temperatures reach as high as 32 C, according to Environment Canada.

There’s a good reason why the federal agency has placed Halifax — and much of mainland Nova Scotia — under a heat warning.

Humidex values are expected to make it feel closer to 36 at some points on Friday.

Environment Canada is recommending that Nova Scotians check on older family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are cool and staying hydrated.