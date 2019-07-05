New Halifax Regional Police chief to be sworn in

The new chief of the Halifax Regional Police will be sworn in on Friday.

The force will officially welcome Daniel Kinsella during a special swearing-in ceremony at the Nova Centre.

Mayor Mike Savage will conduct the ceremony, welcoming Kinsella — who served as a member of Hamilton Police Service for 32 years — to the Halifax Regional Police (HRP) and presenting him with his new badge.

A nationwide search for a new police chief began last summer after former Chief Jean-Michel Blais announced his plans to retire.

Blais, who was appointed as chief on Oct. 11, 2012, officially retired on April 12.

Kinsella arrives amid uncertainty about the controversial practice of street checks — the police technique of stopping people when no specific offence is being investigated.

An independent human rights report released in March recommended banning or strictly regulating the controversial practice in Nova Scotia, after it was found that black males were nine times more likely to be stopped by police than the general population.

In response, Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey directed police forces across the province to immediately suspend street checks of pedestrians and passengers in motor vehicles, but stopped short on an outright ban.

Kinsella told Global News in April that he’ll address the issue of street checks after he has an opportunity to directly speak with members of the community.

“I need to listen and hear from them first hand and hear what their experiences have been,” said Kinsella. “I also need to meet and discuss with the organization, the men and women that are delivering policing services in the city, and find out what the needs are, what the effects are, and I certainly want to work on the issue.”

“Together we’ll come up with a proper plan to move forward to make sure that we respect people’s rights, and at the same time we deliver effective and efficient policing.”

With files from Graeme Benjamin