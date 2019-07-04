Hamilton Tiger-Cats suffer first loss of 2019 against Alouettes in Montreal

William Stanback rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns to power the Montreal Alouettes to their first win of the season Thursday night, 36-29 over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Stanback become the first Alouette to surpass the 200 rushing yards plateau since Canadian Football Hall of Famer Mike Pringle in 1998.

The win was also Khari Jones’ first victory as a CFL head coach.

For the first time since Mike Pringle in 1998, a @mtlalouettes RB goes over 200 yards on the ground. Have a game William Stanback! #CFLGameday #TNF pic.twitter.com/C9Dwir5EqU — CFL (@CFL) July 5, 2019

Vernon Adams Jr. completed 14 of his 25 pass attempts for 202 yards and scored a rushing touchdown of his own as Montreal improved to 1-2.

Hamilton’s Jeremiah Masoli went 29-of-44 for 401 yards and threw two touchdowns and an interception.

READ MORE: CFL’s Mike Reilly sharing mental health battle to break down stigma

Lirim Hajrullahu converted all five of his field goal attempts for Hamilton (3-1). His fourth field goal gave the Ticats an 18-13 lead going into halftime.

The Alouettes dominated the second half, scoring nine points in the third quarter on a Boris Bede 24-yard field goal, who went 3-for-3 on the night, and a two-yard TD run by Stanback.

Eskimos receiver tries to keep sense of normalcy for family during CFL season

Jaelon Acklin and Marcus Tucker each scored their first career CFL touchdowns. Acklin hauled in a 17-yard major late in the first quarter that cut Montreal’s lead to 10-6. Tucker’s 14-yard TD and ensuing two-point conversion made it 36-26 for the Als.

Hamilton next plays July 13 when they host the defending champion Calgary Stampeders.