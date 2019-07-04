Northwest Edmonton sends person to hospital with life-threatening injuries: police
Police were called to the scene of a serious collision in northwest Edmonton on Thursday afternoon in which they said somebody suffered life-threatening injuries.
Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police said the two-vehicle crash took place at 156 Street and 114 Avenue.
“Northbound traffic is being diverted off 156 Street, between 112 and 114 avenues,” police said in a news release. “Motorists are encouraged to use other routes at this time.”
Video of the scene captured by Global Edmonton’s news helicopter showed a semi-truck in the intersection that police had blocked off. Off to the side of the intersection, a white car that had its hood and doors open appeared to be damaged.
More to come…
