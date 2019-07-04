Northwest Edmonton sends person to hospital with life-threatening injuries: police

Police were called to the scene of a serious collision in northwest Edmonton on Thursday afternoon in which they said somebody suffered life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police said the two-vehicle crash took place at 156 Street and 114 Avenue.

“Northbound traffic is being diverted off 156 Street, between 112 and 114 avenues,” police said in a news release. “Motorists are encouraged to use other routes at this time.”

Collision at 156 Street and 114 Ave. @edmontonpolice confirm 1 person has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. NB traffic on 156st is being re-routed. #yeg #yegtraffic @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/ziwgx0MaUx — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) July 4, 2019

Video of the scene captured by Global Edmonton’s news helicopter showed a semi-truck in the intersection that police had blocked off. Off to the side of the intersection, a white car that had its hood and doors open appeared to be damaged.

More to come…