July 4, 2019 7:51 pm

Northwest Edmonton sends person to hospital with life-threatening injuries: police

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton police were called to the scene of a serious collision on Thursday afternoon in which they said somebody suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the scene of a serious collision in northwest Edmonton on Thursday afternoon in which they said somebody suffered life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police said the two-vehicle crash took place at 156 Street and 114 Avenue.

“Northbound traffic is being diverted off 156 Street, between 112 and 114 avenues,” police said in a news release. “Motorists are encouraged to use other routes at this time.”

Video of the scene captured by Global Edmonton’s news helicopter showed a semi-truck in the intersection that police had blocked off. Off to the side of the intersection, a white car that had its hood and doors open appeared to be damaged.

More to come…

