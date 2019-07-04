Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner visits Peterborough

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner brought his Clean and Caring Economy Tour to Peterborough on Thursday.

Schreiner spoke with Global News Peterborough prior to visiting the future site of Cleantech Commons at Trent University and holding a meet-and-greet with federal Peterborough-Kawartha Green Party candidate Brock Grills and supporters.

READ MORE: ‘Climate change will cost us more’ — Ontario Green Party releases rival gas station sticker

Peterborough is among 15 cities featured on the tour, which started Wednesday in Oshawa.

“The tour is really acknowledging what everyone knows: that we’re facing a climate emergency and we need to act,” he said.

“We also need to make sure we have an economy that works for people and [the] planet.”

Thank you, @MikeSchreiner for visiting Trent to learn about @CleantechCommon and our journey toward a future filled with green innovation. pic.twitter.com/7MA5LkbgVL — Trent University (@TrentUniversity) July 4, 2019

Schreiner says investments need to be made to embrace a clean economy, which he says is the fastest-growing sector of the global economy, focusing on areas such as building mass transit, renovating homes and buildings and boosting green tech and infrastructure.

READ MORE: Ontario government considers raising driver and vehicle fees, months after freezing them

Schreiner also mentioned his visit to Ontario Tech University in Oshawa and discussed the closure of the General Motors assembly plant, saying the province should be leading the way for electric vehicles (EV).

WATCH: Reflecting on the ‘Green Surge’ — Federal Green Party candidate Brock Grills says people want change

“Are we going to be a global leader in this EV revolution, or are we going to lose jobs to it?” he asked.

Schreiner, who became the first Green Party candidate to win a seat in an Ontario election in June 2018, said his message to Peterborough residents is simple.

“The biggest message is we can create jobs and leave a livable future for our children if we embrace a fast-growing clean economy,” he said.