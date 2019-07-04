Ohio woman identified as body that washed ashore in Colchester: Essex OPP

Essex OPP say an autopsy determined that a body that washed up on a private beach in Colchester, southeast of Amherstburg, was that of an Ohio woman.

Investigators said the body was discovered on June 26. An autopsy was scheduled for the following day at the London Health Sciences Centre.

Police announced on Thursday that officers working in conjunction with the Gibraltar, Mich., police department identified the deceased as Cresta Pyle, 43, of Ohio, who had been reported missing on June 19.

No other information has been released. OPP say their involvement in the case is now concluded.