Autopsy scheduled in London for body that washed ashore in Essex County

Essex County OPP say they’re investigating after a body was found on a private beach in Colchester, southeast of Amherstburg.

Police say officers responded to a call at around 3 p.m. Wednesday about the body of a woman that washed ashore in the area.

Investigators are working to identify the person and determine how she died.

Essex OPP say an autopsy will be performed at the London Health Sciences Centre on Thursday.