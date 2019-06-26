Human remains found in Lake Erie deemed historical in nature: Norfolk OPP

Human skeletal remains discovered by boaters in Lake Erie over the weekend are historic in nature, Norfolk OPP said Wednesday.

The remains were found in the water by boaters who had anchored near Pottahawk Point around 7 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Human remains located in Lake Erie near Pottahawk Point: OPP

An extensive search of the area on Tuesday by members of the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit yielded no further remains, and an examination by a forensic anthropologist found the remains to be historic in nature, police said.

Police added they will not be part of any criminal investigation.

“The remains have been reported to the cemeteries registrar and will not involve a coroner or any further police investigation,” police said in a statement.

WATCH: (Feb. 23, 2019) Sheriff says human remains recovered during search of Houston-bound cargo jetliner