Human remains located in Lake Erie near Pottahawk Point: OPP

An investigation is underway into the discovery of human remains in Lake Erie near Pottahawk Point over the weekend, provincial police announced Monday.

Norfolk County OPP said they were contacted around 7:22 p.m. on Saturday by a family who discovered what appeared to be human skeletal remains after anchoring near Pottahawk Point.

“The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit, in conjunction with an anthropologist, are working together to determine the age and origin of the remains,” said Cst. Ed Sanchuk in a brief video posted to social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

No other information has been released by police.

