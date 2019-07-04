Man found not responsible in stabbing of priest at St. Joseph’s Oratory

A man charged with stabbing a Catholic priest during a mass that was being streamed online from Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory in March has been found not criminally responsible.

The ruling in the case of Vlad Cristian Eremia came down Wednesday at the Montreal courthouse, according to a spokeswoman for the Crown.

The 27-year-old Eremia will remain housed at a Montreal psychiatric hospital until authorities deem he can be released.

He’d been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon stemming from the March 22 attack on Rev. Claude Grou.

Grou suffered injuries in the knife attack during a morning mass that was being streamed online.

The oratory’s rector returned to work one week later and has said he holds no resentment toward Eremia and hopes he gets the help he needs.