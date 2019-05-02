Crown seeks delay in case of man who stabbed priest during mass at St. Joseph’s Oratory

A man charged in the stabbing of a Catholic priest was back briefly in a Montreal courtroom today only to have his case put off to a later date.

Vlad Cristian Eremia faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a weapon stemming from the March 22 attack on Rev. Claude Grou.

Grou suffered minor injuries in a knife attack at Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory during a morning mass that was being streamed on the internet. The 77-year-old rector has since returned to work.

Eremia, 26, remains detained and underwent an evaluation for criminal responsibility by experts at a Montreal-area psychiatric hospital, but the report has not been made public.

Prosecutor Anne-Andrée Charette requested the case be put off until May 8, when administrative issues will be discussed with the judge and without the accused present. He will return to court at a later date.

Police have not suggested a motive for the attack but say there’s no evidence to suggest the suspect was linked to any group.