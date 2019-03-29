Priest presides mass one week after being stabbed at St Joseph’s Oratory

The Montreal priest who was stabbed during morning mass resumed his duties one week after the attack.

Rev. Claude Grou returned to Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory today to warm applause from about 100 worshippers on hand.

Grou, 77, told reporters later he’s doing well and thanked those who came to his assistance following the attack.

“I am recovering very well, I am well surrounded by people who help me also to feel strong and to continue to discover the importance of what we do together,” Father Grou said.

He said he wants the landmark church to remain a peaceful, welcoming place with its sense of safety intact.

“When events like the one we had last Friday happen, it allows us to go back and see if we can do better, to make this a safe place but always making sure this remains a place where we are open to people, where we can welcome people at every moment,” the priest said.

The attack took place last Friday shortly after the beginning of the 8:30 a.m. mass, when a 26-year-old man attacked the priest as the mass was being streamed live on the internet.

The accused, Vlad Cristian Eremia, faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a weapon and was sent to a psychiatric hospital this week for evaluation.

Father Grou says he holds no resentment towards his attacker. “I do not think this person has anything personally against me,” Father Grou said. “On the contrary, I think that person needs help and I pray he find the help he needs and I pray this person gets the help he needs from the Lord.”

–With files from Global’s Amanda Jelowicki