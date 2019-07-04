Crime
July 4, 2019 11:40 am
Updated: July 4, 2019 11:47 am

3 children sexually assaulted by Toronto man at two churches, police allege

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Police investigation leads to arrest of man allegedly involved in child sex abuse, distribution

A A

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting three children at two churches.

Det. Const. Don Bai says William (Wil) Christopher Claveria faces 22 charges and police believe there may be more alleged victims.

Bai alleges Claveria preyed on young children at two Filipino churches in the city’s north end.

READ MORE: OPP detail years-long investigation into ‘big box’ child porn retailer

Bai said that Calveria did not work or volunteer at the churches and only attended them.

He is asking members of the Jesus Reigns Forever International Ministry and the Word And Life Christian Assembly to contact police if their children had interactions with Claveria.

Bai says Facebook contacted U.S. authorities about allegations a man was trading child pornography images and videos and the case eventually landed on his desk.

Claveria is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

– With files from Global News

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
child pornography investigation
Christopher Claveria
Crime
Det. Const. Don Bai
Don Bai
Toronto crime
Toronto Police
toronto police service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.