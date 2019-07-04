Method Man surprises Wu-Tang fan fighting for his life in hospital

Method Man surprised a Wu-Tang fan who is suffering from a life-threatening illness at Staten Island University Hospital last week.

According to SILive, the 26-year-old named Bryson has been a patient at the hospital in Ocean Breeze for three months.

The hospital did not reveal the details of Bryson’s condition due to privacy laws; however, they did say he has a potentially fatal condition and has been fighting for his life in the hospital.

A Staten Island non-profit called Have a Heart set up the visit between Method Man and Bryson.

Have a Heart is “dedicated to raising awareness and creating programs and events designed to provide a better life for underprivileged youth.”

Method Man’s Have A Heart NY worked alongside Have A Heart and Staten Island University Hospital’s “Week of Surprises.”

The rapper’s nonprofit organization uses “fundraising and donations” to “plan to create events, classes, and programs geared towards giving kids more experience with creativity and the arts, as well as a variety of sports and other higher education opportunities.”

Staten Island University Hospital spokesperson Christian Preston told SILive that Bryson’s “special week” at the hospital “included a special dinner from the chef and a chocolate cake.”

“After finding out the patient was a hip-hop fan, they purchased a speaker system for him to listen to his favourite music,” Preston said.

“Then, they reached out to one of his favourite rappers, Method Man from the supergroup the Wu-Tang Clan, and his foundation Have a Heart NY.”