‘A dream come true’: lotto player from tiny Zhoda, Man., spins his way to a half-million

A man from a small community in southern Manitoba is $500,000 richer after some good luck in the Western Canada Lottery Corporation’s “Big Spin” draw.

Allen Carswell of Zhoda, Man., initially won a $10,000 prize on a $5 Big Spin ticket, before getting a chance to spin the prize wheel on Tuesday, which revealed a $500,000 prize.

“I still can’t believe this is happening to me,” said Carswell. “I’ve always hoped that it would, but I never actually expected it.

“My wife and I are happy to be able to pay off our mortgage and cut back our hours at work. That’s a real dream come true for us.”

Carswell bought his winning ticket at the Sarto General Store in Sarto, Man.

