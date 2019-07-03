Green fentanyl seized by Guelph police, 2 people charged

Guelph police say two people are facing charges after seizing a variety of illegal drugs, including green fentanyl, on Tuesday night.

Officers arrested a man and a woman in the parking lot of a motel on Woodlawn Road West at around 9:30 p.m.

Police said officers found a backpack that contained 261 grams of crystal meth, 12 grams of green fentanyl and 1.5 grams of crack cocaine.

They also seized $650 in cash.

A 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman face several drug-related charges.

They were both scheduled to appear in bail court on Wednesday.

Police are concerned about the similar appearance green fentanyl has to cannabis and are reminding the community of its dangers.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid and can be up to 100 times stronger than morphine.

