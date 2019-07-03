Crime
July 3, 2019 12:28 pm

Green fentanyl seized by Guelph police, 2 people charged

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say officers found green fentanyl while making two arrests on Tuesday night.

Guelph police / Supplied
A A

Guelph police say two people are facing charges after seizing a variety of illegal drugs, including green fentanyl, on Tuesday night.

Officers arrested a man and a woman in the parking lot of a motel on Woodlawn Road West at around 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Guelph fire crews investigating early morning blaze

Police said officers found a backpack that contained 261 grams of crystal meth, 12 grams of green fentanyl and 1.5 grams of crack cocaine.

Story continues below

They also seized $650 in cash.

A 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman face several drug-related charges.

They were both scheduled to appear in bail court on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Fergus man identified in fatal dirt bike crash

Police are concerned about the similar appearance green fentanyl has to cannabis and are reminding the community of its dangers.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid and can be up to 100 times stronger than morphine.

BELOW: Body cameras show triple fentanyl overdose and naloxone rescue WARNING: Disturbing images. Viewer discretion is advised.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Fentanyl
Green fentanyl
green fentanyl Guelph
Guelph
guelph fentanyl
Guelph Police
guelph police fentanyl
Guelph police fentanyl arrest
Guelph police green fentanyl

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.