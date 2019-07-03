Guelph fire crews investigating early morning blaze

The Guelph Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in the city’s west end.

Fire crews responded to the home at 317 Stephanie Dr. at 2:38 a.m. near Hollyberry Place on Wednesday morning to find a pickup truck at the address fully engulfed in flames.

Reports indicate that the blaze started inside the pickup truck and spread to the exterior of the home before being brought under control and extinguished.

No injuries occurred to either firefighters or residents of the address, as they were all evacuated from the house.

The cause for the fire, along with an estimate of damage, remains under investigation at this time, and the Guelph Fire investigators have been called in to look into the incident throughout the day.

Guelph police were also contacted and assisted fire officials at the scene.

