Fergus man identified in fatal dirt bike crash

A Fergus man has been identified as the lone victim of a dirt bike crash over the Canada Day long weekend.

Officers with the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single vehicle collision involving a dirt bike on Fox Lake Road in Whitefish Falls around 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist airlifted in critical condition following Guelph crash

According to OPP, investigators arrived to find the lone occupant and driver of the dirt bike deceased at the scene.

He has since been identified as 21-year-old Tristin Strub of Fergus.

READ MORE: OPP identify man killed in Mapleton Township motorcycle collision

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues by the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators.