2 Peterborough men charged with assault, robbery of man on path: police
Two Peterborough men are accused of assaulting and robbing a man early Monday morning along a walking path.
Police say just after midnight, the victim was walking with a friend on a path near Stewart and Bethune streets when they met up with two other men. An argument broke out which turned physical, police said.
The two accused allegedly assaulted the victim by kicking and punching him and continued when he fell to the ground. The victim was unconscious and the two accused left with the victim’s backpack.
Police say the victim was transported to hospital with head trauma.
The investigation led to the arrest of two men.
Dah Dah Poe, 28, was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and wounding and uttering threats.
Timothy Findley, 59, was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and wounding.
Both accused were remanded into custody on July 2.
