Crime
June 5, 2019 9:36 am
Updated: June 5, 2019 9:59 am

1 suspect arrested in assault, robbery of man in Peterborough: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

An arrest has been made after a man was allegedly assaulted and robbed by 3 men in the Bethune Street area on Sunday.

Mark Giunta/Global Peterborough
A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with robbery with violence following a weekend incident in the area of Bethune Street.

Police say shortly after midnight on Sunday, a 50-year-old man was walking in the area of Bethune Street between Simcoe and Brock streets when he was allegedly assaulted by three males and robbed of his wallet containing bank cards. The bank cards were then used at a convenience store, police said.

Through their investigation, police identified one of the suspects.

On Tuesday, the suspect was located in the area of Bethune and Charlotte streets and was arrested.

Eric Christopher Godfrey, 28, of Rink Street, Peterborough, is charged with robbery with violence.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation continues.

