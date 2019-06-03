Peterborough police seeking 3 suspects after man allegedly assaulted, robbed

Police are seeking three suspects after a man was allegedly robbed and assaulted in Peterborough on Saturday.

Peterborough police say that shortly after midnight, a 50-year-old man was walking in the area of Bethune Street between Simcoe and Brock streets when he was allegedly assaulted by three men. The suspects also reportedly stole his wallet, which contained bank cards that were used at a convenience store.

Police say the suspects were Caucasian men in their early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

