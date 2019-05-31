Crime
May 31, 2019 9:39 am

Man charged with arson in connection to Peterborough gas station fire

A man has been charged with arson in connection to a fire at a gas station in Peterborough on April 20.

A Peterborough man has been arrested on a warrant for charges including arson and mischief endangering life, following a fire at a gas station in late April.

Peterborough police say around 12:30 p.m. on  April 20, emergency crews responded to the Petro-Canada gas station on Lansdowne Street West for a reported fire.

Police say the investigation revealed a man at the station allegedly caused a fire while a woman was attempting to fill her gas tank. Police say during the incident, a pump and the woman’s vehicle was damaged.

The suspect was also injured and was initially taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and to a Toronto-based hospital, police said.

On April 23, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the man, who was in hospital.

The warrant was executed when the man was released from a local hospital on Thursday.

Damage to a vehicle at the gas station.

Mohan Jayantilal Patel, 34, of Aylmer Street North, Peterborough, was arrested on the warrant and charged with:

  • Arson – disregard for human life
  • Mischief – endangering life
  • Two counts of mischief over $5,000

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Thursday.

