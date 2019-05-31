Man charged with arson in connection to Peterborough gas station fire
A Peterborough man has been arrested on a warrant for charges including arson and mischief endangering life, following a fire at a gas station in late April.
Peterborough police say around 12:30 p.m. on April 20, emergency crews responded to the Petro-Canada gas station on Lansdowne Street West for a reported fire.
Police say the investigation revealed a man at the station allegedly caused a fire while a woman was attempting to fill her gas tank. Police say during the incident, a pump and the woman’s vehicle was damaged.
READ MORE: Man allegedly set himself on fire at Peterborough gas station
The suspect was also injured and was initially taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and to a Toronto-based hospital, police said.
On April 23, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the man, who was in hospital.
The warrant was executed when the man was released from a local hospital on Thursday.
Mohan Jayantilal Patel, 34, of Aylmer Street North, Peterborough, was arrested on the warrant and charged with:
- Arson – disregard for human life
- Mischief – endangering life
- Two counts of mischief over $5,000
He was held in custody and appeared in court on Thursday.
WATCH: Explosion reported at gas station in Colborne under investigation
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.