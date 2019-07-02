3 sent to hospital, 1 charged following Prince Edward County collision

A two-vehicle collision involving a boat sent several people to hospital on Monday in Prince Edward County.

Shortly after 10 a.m., OPP were called to the intersection of Highway 62 and County Road 1 after a car collided with an SUV trailing a boat.

Police say the car was travelling east on County Road 1 and was struck by the northbound SUV on Highway 62, causing the boat it was hauling to flip over and land upside down.

Three people were sent to hospital, two with minor injuries and a third person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for a short period of time while police investigated the incident.

Police subsequently charged Jae Park, 70, from Weston, Ont., with careless driving.