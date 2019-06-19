Prince Edward County OPP officer charged with impaired driving

A constable with the Prince Edward County OPP has been charged with impaired driving following a collision.

The evening of June 14, 2019, Prince Edward County OPP responded to an overturned vehicle in the ditch on Prince Edward County Road 2, near Salem Road.

OPP charged the driver, Const. Patrick Menard, with impaired driving.

Menard has been with OPP for the past seven years but was on leave during the collision.

He was issued a 90-day licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Menard is scheduled to appear at a Picton court on June 26 to answer to his charge.