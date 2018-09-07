OPP officer charged with criminal offence

Ontario Provincial Police say a six-year member of the force has been charged with a criminal offence.

According to OPP, on Thursday an officer was arrested and charged following an investigation by the Professional Standards Bureau and Central Region Crime Unit.

Police say due to the domestic nature of the investigation, the accused member will not be identified and the specifics of the allegations will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

However, police say the accused is a provincial constable assigned to a central region detachment.

Police say the alleged incident occurred while the officer was off-duty.

According to police, the accused remains on active duty.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.