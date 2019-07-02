Dark Poutine podcast recap: The weird world of William Lyon Mackenzie King

On this week’s Canada Day episode of the Dark Poutine podcast, we look at the 10th prime minister of Canada, William Lyon Mackenzie King.

He was instrumental in Canada’s growth from a mere British colony to an independent nation within the Commonwealth. He saw the country through the Second World War and helped to create some of the social policies that continue to make Canada one of the greatest countries in the world in which to live.

READ MORE: Seances, drinking, and a heart attack: 5 unusual stories about Canada’s prime ministers

Mackenzie King had his dark side, too, as is evidenced in his extensive diaries. His government oversaw the internment of 22,000-plus who were either Canadians with Japanese heritage or Japanese nationals.

King’s beliefs in the afterlife and spiritualist practices are probably the most bizarre. Driven by loneliness, Canada’s longest-serving prime minister believed he was able to communicate with the spirits of dead relatives — in particular, his mother. He also claimed to have interacted with the spirits of other dead politicians, Leonardo da Vinci and even his own deceased dog.

