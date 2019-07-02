N.S. RCMP search for eyewitnesses in Bible Hill house fire

Nova Scotia’s RCMP are looking for eyewitnesses in connection to a fire at a residence in Bible Hill, N.S.

Police say that a woman who went to pick up an item from the home on Wild Chance Drive discovered the fire and called 911.

Both the Colchester District RCMP and Bible Hill Fire Department say they responded to the call.

Investigators say the fire may have been set between 10 p.m. on June 30 and 8:20 a.m. on July 1.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Colchester RCMP at 902-893-6820 or to call Crime Stoppers.