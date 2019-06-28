‘I feel so blessed:’ donations pile up for family displaced by fire in Halifax

A family of seven is thanking the community for their support after losing everything in a house fire earlier this month in the Chocolate Lake area.

The fire broke out in the late afternoon on June 19. Around that time, Souraya Zreik said most of her family were attending her sister’s graduation ceremony.

Zreik and her mother were at the ceremony too, but had returned to the house early. One of her children was also outside playing when the two women heard a fire alarm in the basement.

Her mother went down to check.

“She runs downstairs and opens up the laundry room and this big black smoke just comes out of nowhere,” Zreik said.

The two escaped the house and fire crews were able to contain the fire in the basement, but Zreik said everything in the house was destroyed.

“There was fire damage at the bottom, water damage, main floor smoke damage water damage, top floor smoke damage,”she said.

Her brother Anthony Makhoul’s room was in the basement, and he said it took time to process that everything was gone.

“You just have to remind yourself that it’s okay, because everyone’s okay,” said Mackhoul.

As the family tried to figure out how to move on, unexpected support came in the form of a neighbour they’d never met before.

On the day of the fire Wendy Jones had seen fire crews at a house down the street. A few days later after speaking with a friend she approached Souraya to see if the family needed help.

“[I] asked her if she needed anything and she looked at me and said we need everything,” said Jones.

Jones said she drafted up a flyer and distributed around the neighbourhood to see if people had anything to donate.

“Within 48 hours I had received over 200 phone calls, emails and text messages,” said Jones. “I was surprised by how quickly the ask went viral.”

Makhoul and Zreik say they are overwhelmed by the support they’ve received and so thankful for Jones coming into their lives.

“It was very nice to see there are people like that who genuinely care about people in their community,” said Makhoul.”

“I don’t even know how to repay anyone, I feel so blessed,” said Zreik.

Piles of clothes and toys have been dropped off and the family said they have received enough to help them get back on their feet, but they are still facing one more challenge.

The family is currently staying at an AirBnb and are searching for a new place to live, but Zreik said it’s been tough.

“Very challenging, very hard, because we’re so close and it’s three generations, so it’s myself my three kids, mom, my brother and sister. When I say seven people the answer is always like no,” she said.

Jones is continuing to support the family as they search for a new place and is making a plea to landlords in the area.

“Please think about this family,” she said.

“They’re a close knit wonderful family of seven and they need help finding a new place to live.”

The family is looking for a four bedroom place in Bedford, Halifax or Sackville.