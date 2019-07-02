Canada
July 2, 2019 12:02 pm

Cobourg police looking for missing woman

By Online Reporter  Global News

Cobourg police are looking for 30-year-old Sandra Stuber, who was reported missing on June 28.

Cobourg police are asking for the public’s assistance to help find a missing woman.

Sandra Stuber, 30, was last seen in the town of Cobourg on June 28, according to police.

She is described as a Caucasian woman standing five feet four inches tall with a medium build and long, curly red hair.

Police say Stuber has ties to the Cobourg, Roseneath, Quinte West, Belleville and Brockville communities.

Cobourg police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them.

