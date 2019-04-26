Kingston police seek public’s assistance in locating missing man

Kingston police are asking for the public’s assistance to help find a missing man.

Stephen Kent, 62, was last seen on April 25 around 9 a.m. in Kingston.

Police say Kent suffers from dementia, which causes him to have difficulty navigating his way around and finding his way home.

According to a police news release, Kent mentioned wanting to travel to Thunder Bay before he disappeared.

Kent may also have ties to the Gananoque and Trenton areas.

He is described as five feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Alblas at 613-549-4660 ext. 6267 or via email at jalblas@kingstonpolice.ca.