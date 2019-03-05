Kingston police search for 2 missing people

Kingston police are looking for two people who have gone missing in the city. Police do not believe their disappearances are related.

Kingston police say 34-year-old Keri Guigue was last seen in the Kingston area on Feb. 27. She has been known to stay with friends in the area and then return to her downtown Kingston home, but she hasn’t been seen at home for days.

READ MORE: OPP, Kingston police charge local man with 3 historic murders

Guigue is described as weighing around 161 pounds. She has short, blond hair and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Damczyk at 613-549-4660 ext. 6162 or via email at ldamczyk@kingstonpolice.ca.

WATCH: OPP find body of snowmobiler who went missing near Westport

Police are also looking for Earl McCorrister who was reported missing by family members from the Kingston area on March 4.

McCorrister, 45, has no fixed address but is often seen at the McDonald’s at 285 Princess St. and around the downtown area.

He is believed to be in the company of his girlfriend Nancy Hanrahan, 48, who also has no fixed address. Police say they have checked for McCorrister at shelters and hospitals, but could not find him.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Cook at 613-549-4660 ext. 6313 or via email at ccook@kingstonpolice.ca.