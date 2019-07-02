Guelph Nighthawks part ways with general manager, head coach

Guelph’s new basketball team says it has parted ways with general manager and head coach Tarry Upshaw.

“The Guelph Nighthawks would like to thank Coach Upshaw for steering the club through the start of its inaugural Canadian Elite Basketball League season,” team president Cameron Kusch said in a statement.

The Nighthawks sit in second-to-last place with a 3-7 record and only have one win in their last five games.

Their most recent game, on June 22, was a 104-103 loss to the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Upshaw becomes the first CEBL coach to be fired in its first season.

“It had become increasingly apparent through the first half of our season that the leadership vision Coach Upshaw and I had for the club were not aligned and, ultimately, held the team back from achieving greater success on the court,” Kusch said.

The team said the search for a new head coach and general manager is now underway, and a replacement will be announced shortly.

Assistant coach Juan Nunez will take over Upshaw’s positions on an interim basis.

The Nighthawks will head to Abbotsford on Thursday for a game against the 1-9 Fraser Valley Bandits.

Today we announced that we’ve parted ways with Head Coach and General Manager Tarry Upshaw. We thank him for his contributions to our inaugural season and wish him the best. Details: https://t.co/DS2ws9AwjJ#TakeFlight | #HoldCourt — Guelph Nighthawks (@GNighthawks) July 1, 2019