Saskatoon to host inaugural Canadian Elite Basketball League final

Teams will battle for the title of Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) champion in Saskatoon this summer.

A championship weekend festival from Aug. 22-25 will be the final chapter of the inaugural season.

Three of the top clubs and the host team Saskatchewan Rattlers, who are a local team guarantee, will conclude the 2019 season at SaskTel Centre. The professional athletes will compete in two semi-final games on Aug. 24 in order to advance to the lone championship final on Aug. 25.

Over four days, Saskatoon will host league awards, a family friendly street festival, tailgate parties, a major concert, and what officials hope will be the first edition of an annual sporting event.

“The CEBL is thrilled to be in Saskatoon, where the region has proven to be a leader in hosting successful national and international events,” CEBL said in a press release.

“This weekend promises be a historic celebration of basketball and community.”

The CEBL unveiled its championship trophy in April. Weighing 27 pounds, officials said it takes the conceptual shape of a peach basket while the outer layer is comprised of 45 maple leafs made with anodized aluminum.

The basketball league is comprised of six original teams: the Hamilton Honey Badgers, Edmonton Stingers, Guelph Nighthawks, Niagara River Lions, Fraser Valley Bandits, and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Playoff tickets go on sale June 12.