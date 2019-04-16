Saskatchewan Rattlers show off 1st jerseys

The Saskatchewan Rattlers uniforms have been unveiled.

People got their first look at both the home and away jerseys for the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) team on April 16 at the Western Development Museum in Saskatoon.

Rattlers President Lee Genier said he thinks they’re some of the best-looking jerseys in professional sports.

“It’s a little bit different, a forest green, and you are in Saskatchewan, it’s got to be green,” Genier said.

“We’re in the province where the (CFL) team sells $12 million of merchandise and ranks up there with one of the top sports teams in Canada. So I mean, everywhere someone goes that becomes part of the identity of the team so … you want to have something that people want to wear and we’ve really hit it on the mark.”

Training camp will commence 12 days prior to the start of the season. The final roster will be cut down to 10 players, which must be 70 per cent Canadian.

Saskatchewan will play 10 road games and 10 home games starting with its season opener on May 9 at SaskTel Centre against the Niagara River Lions.

This is the Rattlers first season in the newly formed CEBL, consisting of six teams.