Youth arrested, 7 still wanted after Toronto police car damaged in Raptors celebrations

Toronto police say a youth has been arrested in connection with an investigation into vandalism that occurred to a police vehicle during Raptors celebrations last month.

Police said the suspect turned himself in and has been charged with mischief under $5,000, but cannot be identified because he is under the age of 18.

In the days following the celebrations that took place after the Raptors won the NBA championship on June 13, police released images of eight suspects wanted after a police cruiser was damaged in the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard shortly after the victory.

Police said officers became aware of vandalism that was occurring to a police car just before midnight.

In a news release, investigators said several men jumped on and struck a parked police car.

Video from the scene showed two damaged police vehicles with their front hoods dented and windows smashed.

Police have described the damage to at least one of the vehicles as “substantial.”

The youth who has been arrested is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.

Police have encouraged the seven remaining individuals wanted in relation to the incident to contact a lawyer and turn themselves in.

In addition to this incident, police have released images of suspects wanted after damage allegedly occurred to a TTC bus near Yonge-Dundas Square and to vehicles in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area, all in the midst of the Raptors celebrations.

