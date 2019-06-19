Police release image of suspect after TTC bus damaged during Raptors celebrations

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect, wanted after officials say a TTC bus was damaged during Raptors victory celebrations in the city’s downtown core last Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred just before midnight in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets, shortly after the Raptors clinched the NBA title.

Tens of thousands of fans took to the streets following the win, with some vandalism to vehicles and businesses reported.

READ MORE: 8 men wanted after Toronto police cars damaged during Raptors NBA championship celebrations

In this case, officials said a TTC bus was blocking the street in anticipation of the large crowds and a man allegedly jumped on the bus, damaging it.

Police described him as 18 or 19 years old, with a slim build and short brown hair. Officials said he was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants at the time and is now wanted for mischief.

This comes just days after police released images of eight suspects wanted in connection with vandalism to a police cruiser that also occurred on the night the Raptors won the championship.

There is no word on whether or not any arrests have been made in connection with that incident.