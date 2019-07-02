Apartment fire displaces 13 people in Bathurst, N.B.
The Canadian Red Cross says about 13 people are displaced after a fire in a Bathurst, New Brunswick, apartment building.
A news release says two people have been taken to hospital.
The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Monday at a 11-unit building.
Red Cross volunteers have organized accommodations and food for 10 of the tenants.
Dozens of firefighters from Bathurst and surrounding areas fought the blaze.
