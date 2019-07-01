Man, 61, dies following Moncton area crash: RCMP

A 61-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Moncton area Sunday afternoon.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash along Route 126 in Gallagher Ridge, N.B., was reported at around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the victim from Wards Creek, N.B., died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say both were alone in their vehicles at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

