75 new citizens take oath in Saskatoon on Canada Day

Canada’s birthday always marks a special date for those taking the oath of citizenship.

Seventy-five people from more than two dozen countries took part in a citizenship ceremony to mark the 152nd Canada Day at the Western Development Museum in Saskatoon.

Tevita Lui was one of those who is now a Canadian citizen after living in the country for several years.

He said receiving his citizenship certificate was a special moment for him and his family.

“My wife is Canadian. So in a way we’re celebrating not just Canada Day, but me as a brand new Canadian citizen,” he said.

Hundreds flocked to Diefenbaker Park for a pancake breakfast, live entertainment, and food trucks.

The team at Smoke’s Poutinerie always looks forwards to serving people on Canada Day.

“I’ve never seen people so ecstatic for our unofficial Canadian national dish on Canada Day. And it’s really exciting to be able to make it for somebody and make them proud to eat it,” franchisee Jason Evanochko said.

For new Canadians like Lui, July 1st will forever be a meaningful anniversary.

“When I found out that I’m taking my oath of citizenship on Canada Day, makes it even (more) special. Celebrating Canada’s birthday … and it’s almost like a birthday for me as well in a way,” he said.

Lui anticipates he will celebrate Canada Day just as much in the years to come.