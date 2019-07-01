‘Proud to be Canadian’: Saint Johners celebrate Canada Day

Canada Day began early in the country’s first incorporated city.

The official launch in Saint John was held at the Market Square Atrium where hundreds of onlookers participated in the singing of O Canada, and enjoyed a piece of a large cake marking Canada’s 152nd birthday.

Vendors also set up in and around Kings Square, offering food, trinkets and souvenirs, often with a Canadian theme.

The Canada Day People Parade marched around the west side of Kings Square and down to the bottom of King Street as thousands looked on.

Market Square filled up quickly as people took advantage of all the day had to offer.

“I take a lot of pride in being Canadian, and treating people right, and welcoming,” one man said.

“No matter where you go in Canada, everybody’s friendly,” added another man. “Everybody’s Canadian,”

“I wouldn’t want to be anything else but Canadian,” stated one woman. “I’m proud to be Canadian.”

It was an extra-special day for Harish Kansal, a permanent resident who moved with his wife from India to Nova Scotia last year.

“We choose Canada as a permanent residency from India because Canada is a very peaceful country,” Kansal said. “Everybody’s independent, everybody has free thoughts. And the Canadian government is doing very good things for the people who are staying in Canada. This is a good country.”

Saint John Mayor Don Darling kicked off the day with a re-enactment of a Market court proceeding in the City Market. He believes Canada is reflected well in Saint John, which was incorporated as Canada’s first city in 1785, 234 years ago.

“I think we’re the greatest nation in the world,” Darling said. “I think we’re kind and generous. I love how multicultural and diverse we are as Canadians, which we see represented here as well in our city of Saint John.”

Celebrations also took place in neighbouring communities. In Quispamsis, revellers were treated to live music and a multitude of activities for children.

People there said it was important to spend Canada Day with people close to them.

“It’s just a good day to get out and enjoy the community and enjoy time with your family and enjoy the country,” one man said.

“Canada Day is a celebration with family and friends, celebrating our country,” said a woman, enjoying the festivities with her young daughter.

Celebrations in Saint John were scheduled to conclude late in the evening with a fireworks show over Saint John Harbour.