Vancouver man arrested after allegedly climbing into open convertible and claiming it as his own

A convertible owner learned a lesson this weekend in Vancouver: it might be a good idea to put the top back up if you’re leaving your car unattended.

Officers responded to a call at Sunset Beach on Sunday just after 6 p.m. for a man who got into a car without the owner’s permission, according to Sgt. Jason Robillard with the Vancouver Police Department.

The owner had left the top down when he parked, and in his absence, a man allegedly climbed in through the open roof and sat in the driver’s seat.

Robillard said when police arrived, the suspect told them the car now belonged to him.

Officers eventually had to use a bean bag shotgun on the man’s legs so they could get him out of the car, police said.

A 36-year-old man from Vancouver was arrested, Robillard confirmed.

An ambulance attended the scene and treated him for minor injuries, despite his insistence that he didn’t want any medical treatment.

Police say the suspect was taken to jail and officers are pursuing charges related to mischief.