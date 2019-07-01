Road closed as crews battle intense fire at Surrey housing complex

Surrey fire crews are busy tackling an intense blaze at a housing complex Monday.

RCMP say they were called to the 15500-block of 89 Avenue just after 10:15 a.m. to assist the fire department.

WATCH: (Aired May 19) Auto repair shops go up in flames in Surrey

Surrey Fire Asst. Chief Chris Keon said two suites were destroyed and another two suffered smoke damage.

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation and a bystander suffered a cut hand, but all residents managed to escape.

Keon couldn’t yet say how many residents have been displaced. Emergency relocation services are being provided for some of those people, he added.

READ MORE: Fire destroys 2 vehicle repair shops in Surrey, shutting down Fraser Highway

The fire is believed to have started in a garage for one of the suites, but the cause is still under investigation.

RCMP have closed traffic in both directions on 156 Street between 88 Avenue and 90 Avenue.

The public is being advised to avoid the area while fire crews continue to battle the flames.