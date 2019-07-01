Sports
July 1, 2019 12:30 pm
Updated: July 1, 2019 12:40 pm

Montreal Canadiens sign goalie Keith Kinkaid

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Keith Kinkaid as a backup goaltender to Carey Price.

The deal, finalized on Canada Day, is for one year and US$1.75 million.

Kinkaid, who turns 30 on Thursday, has played 151 career NHL games, all with the New Jersey Devils.

READ MORE: Canadiens free up more cap space by trading Deslauriers to Ducks

Last season, the native of Farmingville, N.Y., was 15-18-6 with a 3.36 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage in 41 games.

Antti Niemi, the backup to Price last year, signed with Finnish club Jokerit last month.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadiens
Canadiens Hockey
HABS
Habs hockey
Hockey
Keith Kinkaid
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL
Quebec hockey
Quebec Sports

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.