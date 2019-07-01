Montreal Canadiens sign goalie Keith Kinkaid

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Keith Kinkaid as a backup goaltender to Carey Price.

The deal, finalized on Canada Day, is for one year and US$1.75 million.

Kinkaid, who turns 30 on Thursday, has played 151 career NHL games, all with the New Jersey Devils.

Last season, the native of Farmingville, N.Y., was 15-18-6 with a 3.36 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage in 41 games.

Antti Niemi, the backup to Price last year, signed with Finnish club Jokerit last month.