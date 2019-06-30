Sports
June 30, 2019 7:20 pm

Canadiens free up more cap space: trade Deslauriers to Ducks

By Staff The Associated Press
A A

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Anaheim Ducks have acquired checking-line forward Nicolas Deslauriers in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal got a 2020 fourth-round draft pick and freed up $950,000 under the salary cap in completing their second trade Sunday. The Canadiens earlier traded centre Andrew Shaw to Chicago .

The trades freed up $4.85 million in cap space for Montreal a day before the NHL’s free-agency signing period opens.

Deslauriers is a hard-hitting left wing, who combined for 12 goals and 19 points in 106 games over two seasons with Montreal. Overall, the 28-year-old has 24 goals and 49 points in 317 career games. He spent his first four NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadiens
Canadiens Hockey
HABS
Habs hockey
Hockey
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL
Quebec hockey
Quebec Sports

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.